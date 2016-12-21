Simmons’ 16 propels Wright State over Fort Wayne

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sophomore forward Symone Simmons led all scorers with 16 points as Wright State University (7-4) beat the Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-10) 62-51, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Nutter Center. With the win, the Raiders are 2-0 in the Wright State Invitational with one game remaining against Miami (OH).

Both teams struggled to shoot early in the contest with Wright State shooting 33 percent from the field and Fort Wayne shooting 36 percent. After the second quarter, both teams went into halftime with 21 points a piece.

Defense turned out to be the deciding factor in the Wright State win even though Fort Wayne would shoot 61 percent in the second half. Wright State forced 10 turnovers in the second half which resulted in 17 Raider points. Wright State scored 23 points off of turnovers compared to Fort Wayne’s 10.

With both teams tied, Wright State went on a 7-0 run to open up the fourth quarter. With 33 seconds left in the game junior Chelsea Welch made a layup to seal Wright State’s seventh victory of the year.

Simmons, Welch and sophomore guard Mackenzie Taylor scored in double digits, while junior forward, Lexi Smith put together her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The final game of the Wright State Invitational presented by Holiday Inn for the Raiders against the Miami Redhawks (4-6) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4:00 at the Nutter Center.