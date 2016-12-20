Wright State opens road trip with Win at Kent State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State men’s basketball has struggled on the road this season as they had lost their last three going into Sunday’s game at Kent State. With the help of 25 points from leading scorer Mark Alstork the Raiders were able to take down Kent State on the road by a score of 68-63 moving their record to 8-4 on this season.

One big key in the win for the Raiders was the great ball movement that led to 14 assists in the game and nearly 50 percent shooting from three-point range. Wright State leads the conference in three-point shooting and they continue to fill it up from deep as six different players made a bucket from deep.

Mark Alstork led all scorers with 25 points and Stephen Davis chipped in 14 more, but defense was a big reason that Wright State came out with the win. The Wright State defense held Kent State to 34.4 percent shooting from the field and 23.1 percent from deep.

This is only the start of the road trip for the Raiders as they still have three more road games before coming home. The Raiders next game is Thursday Dec. 22 at Murray State at 8:00 p.m.