Men’s Basketball Demolishes Urbana, has Rough Road trip ahead

Wright State came back from a three game losing streak with a win at home against Urbana on Tuesday Dec. 13 as they came out on top by a score of 85-34.

Wright State was able to build this large lead primarily due to the play of senior forward Stephen Davis who put in 26 points to lead all scorers. Two of those points came on a dunk late in the first half that seemed to be the turning point in the game. The energy that the dunk created for the Raiders was one that Urbana could not match.

Other notable performers in the game on Tuesday were Mike Latulip and Justin Mitchell. Latulip went 4-5 from three-point land while pouring in 16 and Mitchell added 21 points of his own.

Wright State owned every category of the stat sheet as they got the 51-point win. The Raiders’ defense was able to hold Urbana to just 20.7 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent from three-point land. Coach Nagy loved the defensive effort put forth by his team who allowed the second lowest amount of points in school history. However, he was not particularly pleased with the amount of turnovers that the Raiders had.

“We can get away with it today, but when we go on the road we can’t get away with it. We aren’t going to win games when we turn it over 20 times,” Nagy said.

Wright State’s men’s team will now be on the road for much of the winter break as their next home game is not until Jan. 5 against Cleveland State.

“I looked up and saw our next home game is Cleveland State on January 5th and I thought, oh my goodness. Obviously it (road games) hasn’t been very good to us here lately. We haven’t been very good, and really haven’t even been competitive on the road. We still have a lot of work to do. Shot a better percentage today. I think it is just going to come down to our defense. Particularly on the road it has to be there,” said Nagy.

Wright State’s next game comes on the road at Kent State on Sunday Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.