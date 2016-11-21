Raiders drop first game despite Alstork’s 39

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Raiders (2-1) dropped their first game of the season to the Toledo Rockets (2-1) 82-78, despite a career high 39 points from junior Mark Alstork, on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Nutter Center.

Both teams played evenly as Toledo maintained a slim lead throughout much of the second half. After The Rockets began to increase their lead momentum shifted Wright States way after senior, Steven Davis had a putback dunk for one of his 11 points.

The Raiders would go on to take their first lead since the 16:55 mark in the first half with an Alstork three with 4:30 left in the half.

Wright State ended the half with a 39-38 lead over Toledo despite the Rockets shooting 54% from the field in the first half. Opponent’s high field goal percentage has been a trend for Wright State as SIU and Miami (OH) also shot over 50% from the field in their losses. Head Coach Scott Nagy touched on this after the game.

“To consistently win you can’t continue to give up 50% shooting and that’s what we’re doing,” said Nagy. “Three straight games to start the season. That’s what has to change for us.”

The defensive issues continued into the second half as Toledo broke out to a quick lead after a 7-0 run. 22 second half points from Mark Alstork and consistent scoring from juniors Justin Mitchell and Grant Benzinger helped the Raiders regain the lead late in the game.

With a minute left in the game and Wright State up by two, Toledo junior, Jonathan Williams hit a three to give the Rockets the lead and ultimately the win.

Alstork ended the game with a near historic performance finishing six points shy of Bill Edward’s Wright State point’s record. But Alstork would rather see the team with a 3-0 record than had broken Edwards 24 year old record.

“I’d rather trade (the point performance) in for the win,” a visibly frustrated Alstork said following the game. “A lot of people on the team hate losing more than we like winning so that doesn’t mean anything in my mind right now.”

Alstork’s 39 points pushes his average to 32.7 points per game which leads all players in Division 1.

The Raiders will face Ohio Dominican in the first game of Men Against Breast Cancer Classic on Monday, Nov. 21 in the Nutter Center at 7 p.m.