Wright State loses Heartbreaker to UIC in Horizon League Final

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State University men’s soccer team lost a heartbreaker to the UIC Flames, 1-0, in the Horizon League’s Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship game at Alumni Field on Nov. 12.

The game was hard fought and physical from opening kick as the Raiders and Flames traded shots throughout the first half. With plenty of opportunities for both teams to score neither could capitalize.

Wright State and UIC continued more of the same in the second half. Until, with five minutes left in the championship match, UIC senior forward, Oscar Rivero scored on a header off of a corner kick from sophomore forward, Max Todd. Rivero’s header would prove to be the lone goal of the match.

Rivero would be named the tournament MVP following the end of the match. For the Raiders, after losing to Oakland in the past two Horizon League Championship games, Wright State made it a third straight year they failed to win the championship match and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Throughout the game the Raiders couldn’t score despite their plethora of opportunities. The Raiders outshot the Flames by one, including six shot attempts from senior forward Peguy Ngatcha. The Raiders also attempted two more penalty kicks while committing four less fouls.

With the season over the Raiders will have to look to rebuild for the future as they will lose nine seniors, including Horizon League Player and Offensive Player of the Year, Ngatcha. Forward Eric Lynch, and defenders Jake Stovall and Kaique Fernandes will not be with team next year as the seniors, like Ngatcha, will be graduating. All four of these players were First team All-Conference award recipients making the loss even harder.