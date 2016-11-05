Cubs End longest World Series Drought

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s a slow roller to third base. Kris Bryant fields it and throws to Rizzo at first. He got him at first! Cubs win! Cubs win! Cubs win! The Cubs have ended the longest streak in Major League Baseball history!

This is one of the sounds you might have heard on Wednesday November 2nd after the Chicago Cubs finally got the all-illusive World Series championship after 108 years of misery and “curses”. There was no lack of excitement in the way the Cubs ended their drought. The Cubs took the World Series 4-3 and it took extra innings in game seven.

After taking a controlling 3-1 lead in the series the Indians fell victim to the Chicago bats that awoke from their slumber. In the three games that the Indians won the Cubs scored a combined two runs, but in the other four games the Cubs accounted for 25 runs scored and won all four of those.

In game seven the Cubs seemed to have it wrapped up in the 5th inning as they had a 5-1 lead. Then Joe Maddon, the manager of the Cubs, made a very questionable call to the bullpen. After just 63 pitches Maddon pulled NL ERA leader Kyle Hendricks after a two out walk. Maddon elected to put veteran lefthander starter Jon Lester into the game. Lester is not known for his ability to throw to bases, and after a second base runner got on a wild pitch by Lester allowed both runners to score making it a 5-3 game.

In the 6th inning David Ross hit a solo homerun in what was his last game making it 6-3 and giving Lester a little more breathing room. In the 8th inning Maddon made yet another questionable move as he brought in his overworked closer Aroldis Chapman. After bringing Chapman into the game the Cubs lost their lead as Chapman gave up three runs and the momentum on a double by Guyer and a homerun by Rajai Davis.

After a scoreless 9th inning there was a 17 minute rain delay before the 10th inning. In the top of the inning the Cubs were able to rally and score two runs with a double by Ben Zobrist and a single by Miguel Montero. Relief pitcher Carl Edward Jr. came in and got the first two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning before Mike Montgomery came in to get final out of the game.

One notable celebrity routing for the Cubs that was in attendance for the final game was Bill Murray who helped that Cubs celebrate in the locker room after the game.

The parade took place Friday in which around 5 million people showed up for what was one of the top ten gatherings of people in history. This is due to the long drought that the Cubs had faced until they finally broke the curse this year, 108 years after the last time they got to celebrate.