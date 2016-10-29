Big Bucks being spent on World Series Tickets

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The crowd anxiously awaits the first pitch as peanut vendors walk up and down the aisles yelling, “Get you peanuts here!” Kids and adults alike are excited to witness history. The excitement has created such a buzz that the whole city is backing the home team.

This atmosphere is one that hasn’t been at Wrigley Field since 1945, the last time the Chicago Cubs were in the World Series. This time around the pressure is even higher than last as they look to end a 108 year drought from the glory of being World Series champs. In their way are the Cleveland Indians and their almost as desperate fans.

The two teams currently have the two longest World Series droughts in baseball. The Cubs have been held without one for 108 years, and the Indians haven’t won in 67 seasons. These two teams are battling for the spot at the top that the franchises so desperately want, and fans are equally desperate to see the games.

The average ticket price for the series has become astronomical. The average ticket price, according to The Daily Beast, to see a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago is now over $6,000, and at Progressive Field in Cleveland the average cost is over $3,000.

According to ESPN.com one fan bought tickets for four seats at $17,950 per ticket to sit in the bullpen box for game five. Also according to ESPN.com the highest overall price paid for tickets was four tickets for game seven behind the Cubs’ dugout. Those tickets sold for $24,500 per ticket

Saturday night’s game at Wrigley Field has a lowest price of around $1,500 and the bars surrounding charge over $150 to watch the game in the bar. The price hike in tickets is no surprise considering the combined drought of over 170 years between the two teams, but unless you’re willing to spend the big bucks it looks like you will have to settle for watching the game from home.