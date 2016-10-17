Raiders Drop Games to Vikings and Phoenix

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State women’s volleyball team (8-13; Horizon 3-5) dropped three straight sets to the Cleveland State University Vikings (16-4; Horizon 7-1), on Oct. 14 in the C.J. McLin Gymnasium and the Green Bay Phoenix (14-6; Horizon 6-2) on Oct. 16, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The game against the Phoenix marked Wright State’s third straight loss. The Raiders are currently fifth in the Horizon League standings.

In the first set against Cleveland State the Raiders played the Vikings close early, but the Vikings would score eight straight points to win the first set 25-15. The second set would show much of the same with Wright State staying even with Cleveland State for the early parts of the set, yet Cleveland State would win the this set as well 25-18. Continuing the trend of staying close but not being able to finish the set with a win Wright State found themselves down by only four points later in the decisive third set, but Cleveland State would win 25-16 on an Aaliyah Slappy kill.

Despite the loss, junior outside hitter, Katie Klusman, led all players with 14 kills and 15 points in the game.

In Wright State’s Sunday match in Wisconsin, Green Bay ran away with the first set, scoring nine straight points to win the set 25-14. In the second set the Phoenix used a great mix of offence and defense winning 25-16. Wright State would lose the game and drop their ninth straight set after the Green Bay Phoenix would score their game winning point on a Wright State service error from junior Megan Hopkins.

Despite the service error Hopkins was the best Raider on the court on Sunday. She finished the game leading the team in points and kills.

Wright State will look to end their three game slide against the last team they beat, Valparaiso, in Valparaiso, Indiana on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.