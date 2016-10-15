Cleveland Still Believing after taking 2-0 Series Lead

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cleveland fans are still believing this is the year of Cleveland as the Indians have taken a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

After ending the city’s 52 year agonizing drought with a NBA Finals win the city has been able to ride the momentum into the postseason of baseball. After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series and taking the first two games of the ALCS the Indians have moved to 5-0 this postseason and are looking to continue the hot streak they are on.

Francisco Lindor has come up big for the Indians in the first two games in the series accounting for three of the four RBIs that they have gotten. With a two-run homer in game one and a key RBI single in game two. The other lone RBI came by the powerful home run swing of Carlos Santana adding a solo shot in game two.

The Indians are looking to end a winless streak of their own and win their first World Series since 1948. If the Indians get to the World Series it would be the first time since 1997 when the Indians lost to the Marlins.

Pitching in game three for the Indians is Trevor Bauer in Toronto against Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman as the Indians look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series on Monday night.