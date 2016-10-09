Preseason Poll Ranks Wright State Basketball and Mark Alstork
October 9, 2016
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports
The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team was fifth in the Horizon League Men’s Basketball preseason poll on this past Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Raiders who are returning only two starters from last season and replacing head coach Billy Donlon with new coach Scott Nagy after his 21 year stint with NDSU were voted behind Valparaiso, Oakland, Green Bay and UIC after finishing runner up in the Horizon League tournament last season.
Wright State junior, Mark Alstork was voted as a preseason all-league second team pick. He was the sole Raider to make a preseason all-league pick in the polls.
Alstork was the second leading scorer on the team last season with 12.4 ppg and also finished top three on the team in assist and rebounds, and led the team in blocks and steals. Coach Nagy just announced that the 6’5” shooting guard Alstork, will be moved to the point guard position after guards Biggie Minnis and Joe Thomasson graduated last year.
The Full Horizon League Preseason Poll
- Valparaiso
- Oakland
- Green Bay
- UIC
- Wright State
- Detroit Mercy
- Northern Kentucky
- Cleveland State
- Youngstown State
- Milwaukee
Preseason All-League First Team
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Jalen Hayes, Oakland
Cameron Morse, Youngstown State
Dikembe Dixson, UIC
Charles Cooper, Green Bay
Preseason All-League Second Team
Mark Alstork, Wright State
Chris Jenkins, Detroit Mercy
Tai Odiase, UIC
Rob Edwards, Cleveland State
Shane Hammink, Valparaiso
Preseason Player of the Year
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Alstork and the Raiders will open up preseason play against Cedarville University at the Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and will open up their season against Southern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11 in Carbondale, Illinois at 8 p.m.
The home opener will come against the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Nutter Center.