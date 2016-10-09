Preseason Poll Ranks Wright State Basketball and Mark Alstork

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team was fifth in the Horizon League Men’s Basketball preseason poll on this past Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Raiders who are returning only two starters from last season and replacing head coach Billy Donlon with new coach Scott Nagy after his 21 year stint with NDSU were voted behind Valparaiso, Oakland, Green Bay and UIC after finishing runner up in the Horizon League tournament last season.

Wright State junior, Mark Alstork was voted as a preseason all-league second team pick. He was the sole Raider to make a preseason all-league pick in the polls.

Alstork was the second leading scorer on the team last season with 12.4 ppg and also finished top three on the team in assist and rebounds, and led the team in blocks and steals. Coach Nagy just announced that the 6’5” shooting guard Alstork, will be moved to the point guard position after guards Biggie Minnis and Joe Thomasson graduated last year.

The Full Horizon League Preseason Poll

Valparaiso Oakland Green Bay UIC Wright State Detroit Mercy Northern Kentucky Cleveland State Youngstown State Milwaukee

Preseason All-League First Team

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State

Dikembe Dixson, UIC

Charles Cooper, Green Bay

Preseason All-League Second Team

Mark Alstork, Wright State

Chris Jenkins, Detroit Mercy

Tai Odiase, UIC

Rob Edwards, Cleveland State

Shane Hammink, Valparaiso

Preseason Player of the Year

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Alstork and the Raiders will open up preseason play against Cedarville University at the Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and will open up their season against Southern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11 in Carbondale, Illinois at 8 p.m.

The home opener will come against the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Nutter Center.