Wright State Takes Down Youngstown State in Overtime

It would take overtime for Wright State’s women’s soccer team (5-6-2; Horizon 3-0-1) to defeat the Youngstown State University Penguins (2-9-1; Horizon 0-4) 2-1 on Oct. 2 in Youngstown, OH.

The Raiders scored early in the ninth minute when sophomore midfielder, Mattie Cutts scored the first goal of the game off of an assist from junior midfielder Sarah Colvin.

Entering the second half with a 1-0 lead over the Penguins a Wright State mistake would give Youngstown the perfect scoring opportunity. After a Wright State foul in the penalty box, YSU junior midfielder Ernestina Abambila scored her sixth goal of the season on the ensuing penalty kick, which leads the Penguins.

The Raiders would have a total of 13 shots in the second half along with two corner kicks but never found the back of the goal.

Following regulation Cutts came through again scoring the golden goal just over a minute into the overtime. The assists came from sophomore forward Aaliyah Patton and redshirt junior midfielder Niki Romero. The goals are Cutts third and fourth of the season which now lead the team.

With this win Wright State improves to 3-0-1 in conference play and has not lost a game since Sep. 11 against Lipscomb.

The Raiders next game will come against the Valparaiso University Crusaders (7-6; Horizon 3-1) on Alumni Field Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.