Wright State Soccer Cruises to Victory against Green Bay

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State’s women’s soccer team (3-6-2) notched their first conference win against the Green Bay Phoenix (0-8-1) in a 5-1 rout Saturday, Sep. 24 at Alumni Field.

The Raiders went into their second Horizon League game after their first match with Detroit Mercy ended in a scoreless draw.

Junior midfielder, Sarah Colvin gave Wright State a comfortable margin in the first half. After miscommunication from the Phoenix defensive, sophomore forward, Aaliyah Patten found Colvin for the Raiders first goal 21 minutes into the match.

Colvin wouldn’t take her time finding the back of the net again, colliding into Green Bay’s goalkeeper after heading the ball for a goal off of an assist from redshirt midfielder, Niki Romero.

The goals marked Colvin’s second and third goals of the season and gave Wright State a two goal lead entering the second half.

Wright State never let up in the second half, adding on to their lead.

Six minutes into the second half senior forward, Paige Aguilera found freshman forward, Jordyne Helinski for her second goal of her college career.

Green Bay would get on the board after sophomore defender, Carli Vogel scored on a header off a corner kick. Wright State would match Green Bay’s lone goal 13 minutes later as junior defender, Kaeli Studebaker scored on a header of her own from a Sarah Colvin corner kick.

In the game’s final minutes, Helinski was taken down in the box setting up a Wright State penalty kick. Junior forward, Ellie Ganz capitalized on her opportunity on the penalty kick. Ganz’s goal for the Raiders would serve as their final goal of the match, marching on to a 5-1 victory, their largest of the season.

The Wright State’s women’s soccer team’s next match will come against Cleveland State (4-6; Horizon 1-1) in Cleveland Wednesday, Sep. 28.