Tragedy Strikes Miami as Marlin Ace Dies in Boating Accident

Miami was hit hard this morning as news that Marlins ace pitcher José Fernández died in a boating accident early on September 25.

The coast guard found a boat in which Fernández was a passenger turned over after hitting rocks at full speed. The accident claimed Fernández and two others in the devastating crash.

Fernández passed at the young age of 24 and was deemed as one of the brightest stars in the MLB. Fernández was the 14th overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Florida Marlins. In his career he was 38-17 with a 2.58 ERA in 76 starts. This season Fernández is second in strikeouts in the MLB with 253 this. In his career he had 589 total strikeouts.

The Miami Marlins cancelled Sunday’s game in respect for Fernández and they have placed he cap on the mound with his number. The Marlins will honor their ace, teammate and friend for the remainder of the season. Teammate Dee Gordon was seen at the mound mourning the loss of Fernández as he will be greatly missed by not only his teammates, but other players and fans as well.