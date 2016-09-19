Wright State Soccer Draws Against Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State’s women’s soccer team (2-6-2) could not pull away from the University of Dayton Flyers (2-5-1) ending the game in a 1-1 tie at Alumni Field, Sept. 18.

The game marks the Raiders second straight tie after they finished in a scoreless draw against conference opponent Detroit Mercy this past Friday.

The Raiders struck first after junior forward Ellie Ganz chipped the ball into box and found freshman forward Jordyne Helinski who headed the ball into the back of the net nine minutes into the game. This was the first goal in Helinski’s college career.

The Flyers would match Helinki’s goal before the end of the first half. UD’s freshman midfielder Madeleine Morrissey scored off of an Erin O’Malley free kick with five minutes left in the half.

Both teams would had several opportunities to score in the second half and overtime as Wright State put up 12 shots on goals to Dayton’s 15. Unfortunately for Wright State outside of Helinski’s lone goal, the eight other Raiders who took shots would not score.

Defensively the Raiders played the Flyers well as freshman goalkeeper Maddie Jewell recorded four saves in the 110 minute overtime match.

As the Raiders finished their final out of conference game against Dayton they will play their final eight games against Horizon League opponents. The tie against Detroit Mercy was their lone inner conference match.

The Raiders next game will come at home against the winless Green Bay Phoenix (0-7-1) at Alumni Field, Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.