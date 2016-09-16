Fantasy Football: Start em’ Sit em’ Week 2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Start em’:

QB: Eli Manning, New York Giants: Last year in the Giants v. Saints matchup it was a fantasy football dream (unless you had the defenses). The defense of the Saints in week one did not look to be much improved, so I look for Manning to get high points this week. Manning also has weapons Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard that he did not have last year. I look for both teams to put up a lot of points both on the scoreboard and in fantasy.

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: The Washington Redskins proved to be the worst team against the rush in week one against the Steelers and I look for the Cowboys to continue that this week. They want to keep the tempo with a lot of running anyway, and against what might be the worst defense against the run Elliott will post BIG points this week.

RB: C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos: Anderson is going against a Colts defense that gave up touchdowns to three different running backs. Being that Anderson is the featured back I look for at least a touchdown or two to fall in his lap. He might not repeat his performance from week one but I do look for some solid scoring from him this week.

WR: Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton’s favorite target and best friend came up big in week one, and I look for Newton to throw his way a lot in week two against a 49ers defense that hasn’t had a matchup like Benjamin yet this season.

WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: The Raiders gave up the most passing yards in week one and also gave up four passing touchdowns. This bodes well for one of the best recievers in the league. Jones always sees a lot of targets, but this week I expect BIG yards and touchdown opportunities.

TE: Gary Barnidge, Cleveland Browns: With RG3 out and Josh McCown in Barnidge will see a lot more targets as he was one of the main targets for McCown especially in the red zone.

K: Matt Prater, Detroit Lions: The Lions play the Tennessee Titans this week and I look for them to put up big points much like they did last week against the Colts.

DEF: Seattle Seahawks- The Seahawks play against a very dismal offense in the LA Rams who failed to score in week one. The defense won week one as the offense struggled but this week I think both facets of the game will come through.

Sit em’:

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Winston had an amazing week one, but I don’t think he will follow that up in week two. He faces a much tougher defense in the Arizona Cardinals. I look for the Cardinals to bounce back this week after a tough loss to the Patriots.

RB: Todd Gurley, LA Rams: After being held in check against the 49ers last week Gurley has a tougher matchup this week against the Seahawks. The Seahawks defense is considered an elite defense and with coach Jeff Fisher of the Rams stating he isn’t playing number one pick Jared Goff they will be ready for the run all day.

RB: Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers: Lacy is going against a Vikings defense that was outstanding in week one and looks to keep the gas down in week two. For the Packers to win Aaron Rogers is going to have to throw the ball and spread it around. Unfortunately that leaves Lacy out of the equation.

WR: Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos: Thomas saw minimal targets in week one as it was the C.J. Anderson show. With QB Trevor Siemian it is hard to say if Thomas will get more targets or not, but in the offense there are not many big play opportunities for big plays down the field.

WR: Will Fuller, Houston Texans: After a very impressive week one I think a repeat is unlikely against a very solid Chiefs defense. He will get targets but the big plays are something I don’t see happening.

TE: Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots: The Patriots proved they can win, and they didn’t utilize the TE position very much at all in week one. With Gronkowski looking to return this week it is even less likely to see Bennett succeed.

K: Blair Walsh, Minnesota Vikings: After a shaky week one Walsh is on the hot seat and one might think that losing the game in the playoffs last year is in the back of his mind as he continues to struggle.

DEF: LA Rams: While the Seahawks didn’t play well offensively last week the Rams couldn’t stop a very lacking 49ers offense. I don’t expect any different this week.