Air Force 5k Kicks Off Marathon Weekend

Friday night started off Air Force Marathon weekend with the Air Force 5k. Over 2,500 people showed up and participated in the 5k.

Many people were trying to beat the clock as well as the storm that was rolling in. From as young as three years old to senior citizens people of all ages participated in this event. There were also multiple people running with the American flag and representing their country with pride.

This event is the start of a weekend full of competitive running which continues Saturday morning at 5:00am when the runner entry gates open. The Marathon and the 10K will start at 8:15am and the half marathon will start at 8:30am.