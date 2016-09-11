Fantasy Football: Start em’ Sit em’ Week 1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Guardian’s Sports Editor’s top start or sit players for week 1.

Start em’:

QB-Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks- The matchup with the Dolphins is one that is favorable for the QB that was the top fantasy performer after week seven last year. He should still post big numbers as he comes into this season.

RB– Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City Chiefs- With Jamaal Charles unlikely to play and the Chargers feeble defense this a great matchup.

DeAngelo Williams, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers- Williams is looking to take advantage of the Redskins weak defense and I look for him to post big points.

WR-Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders- Cooper plays against a Saints defense that is prone to giving up yards and points to opposing receivers. With Derek Carr at QB the Raiders are looking to build off of last year and Cooper is a major key in their plans. Cooper will be a solid start this week.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts- With Andrew Luck back and healthy and an improved offensive line I look for Hilton to get a plethora of balls thrown his way week one against the Lions. He has proven to be Luck’s go to guy and with the two of them healthy I think week one = big points.

TE– Martellus Bennett, TE, New England Patriots- With Rob Gronkowski out with an injury this week Bennett is going to be a key target. He came in second in TE receptions to only Gronkowski last season and will have a big impact despite playing the good defense of the Arizona Cardinals.

K– Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers- The Steelers posted some of the most points in the league last year and I look for that to continue in week one. Boswell might not get a lot of opportunities for long field goals, but the Steelers will move the ball and will be in field goal range often.

DEF– Houston Texans- The Texans play the Bears in week one and after losing Matt Forte and Matellus Bennett the Bears offense will struggle. Langford will be the feature back, but against a strong defensive line I don’t see much getting done against the Texans defense.

Sit em’:

QB-Phillip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers- Rivers is going against a Chiefs defense that was very strong at the end of last season and was a headache to QBs. This week Rivers will under perform heavily as offensive line questions are still there, and if he’s pressured don’t look for production.

RB-Arian Foster, RB, Miami Dolphins- Coming off of a ruptured achilles last season his week one opponent is a very stout Seattle Seahawks. This is not a good combination for Foster to succeed.

Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks- Rawls is coming off an ankle injury and will be very limited on playing time as Coach Carroll says that he doesn’t want to rush Rawls back. Rawls will be a good back to start in weeks

WR– Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins- Landry is facing the daunting “Legion of Boom” this week and DeVante Parker is out with an injured hamstring in both legs. This means that a lot more focus will be drawn by Landry and Kam Chancellor and the rest of the Seahawks will shut him down.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers- With Jordy Nelson back Cobb will be getting fewer targets and therefore fewer receptions. Starting Cobb won’t kill you, but he is not your best option in week one as Rogers will look to get Nelson back in the grove.

TE– Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans- Walker faces the Vikings who were stingy to TE last year and with the additions of RBs Demarco Murray and Derrick Henry shows the team is heading toward a run heavy offense.

K-Phil Dawson, K, San Fransisco 49ers- The 49ers are no doubt one of the lesser teams going into the season, and they will have trouble moving the ball against the stout defense of the LA Rams.

DEF– Washington Redskins- The Steelers posted a lot of points all last season, and even with the addition of Josh Norman I think against this stellar offense you have to sit the Redskins this week.