Rob Gronkowski Out For Season Opener

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out for week one with a hamstring injury as the Patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals. The timetable for Gronk’s return is going to be a week to week diagnosis. Gronk had previously stated that he was “not 100%.”

The Patriots already don’t have Tom Brady, who is serving a 4 game suspension, and now with Gronkowski out the Patriots will face a Cardinals team that many think of as a Super Bowl contender. The Patriots are also down two offensive linemen, Nate Solder and Jonathan Cooper, due to a hamstring and foot injury. This will be something to watch as fill in QB Jimmy Garappolo starts in his first game ever.