WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

Just a day away from the deadline of June 30, the Wright State swimming and diving team has reached the $85,000 goal to temporarily save the program.

The goal was set earlier this month when the decision was made to cut the program. After receiving backlash online and at board meetings from swimmers, alumni, parents and students, WSU officials decided that if the money could be funded by the team, they could continue for one more season.

Rafael Candido, a former WSU swimmer, set up an online fund for donors to give as much as they could to save the team, and the donors did not let the team down.

Swimmer Kevin McCaffrey is going to be a junior this coming fall, and he is thankful to have a little more time with his teammates. “I think we were fairly certain we would be able to raise the money, but I’m obviously excited to have at the very least one more year together,” McCaffrey said. “The next step is working with the new president to save the team long term.”