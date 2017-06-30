Wright State University

The Guardian

WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

Angel Lane, Features Editor
June 30, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Just a day away from the deadline of June 30, the Wright State swimming and diving team has reached the $85,000 goal to temporarily save the program.

The goal was set earlier this month when the decision was made to cut the program. After receiving backlash online and at board meetings from swimmers, alumni, parents and students, WSU officials decided that if the money could be funded by the team, they could continue for one more season.

Rafael Candido, a former WSU swimmer, set up an online fund for donors to give as much as they could to save the team, and the donors did not let the team down.

Swimmer Kevin McCaffrey is going to be a junior this coming fall, and he is thankful to have a little more time with his teammates. “I think we were fairly certain we would be able to raise the money, but I’m obviously excited to have at the very least one more year together,” McCaffrey said. “The next step is working with the new president to save the team long term.”

 

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Swimming and diving team community band together to save program

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    An interview with Board of Trustees Chair Doug Fecher

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Office of Disability Services offering resource for faculty

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Board of Trustees approve budget, effective July 1

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    Crime

    Thefts reported in campus offices, suspect identified

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    How does WSU plan to enforce the tobacco-free policy?

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Uber adds new feature to app for Dayton and Cincinnati

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Wright State offer employee assistance services for impacted employees

  • WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal

    News

    Wright State expected to enter fiscal watch

Menu
Wright State University
WSU Swimming and Diving program reaches $85,000 Goal