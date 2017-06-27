Wright State University

Swimming and diving team community band together to save program

Kristin Baughman, Editor-in-Chief
June 27, 2017
The Wright State University Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Programs have partnered with the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, Inc (CSCAA) to raise the $85,000 needed to sustain the team for the year, and to allow for the formation of a permanent WSU Swimming and Diving foundation.

The $85,000 needs to be raised by June 30 in order to preserve the teams.

Currently, the program has raised over $62,000.

According to the CSCAA fundraising website, the foundation will assist to fund the program in the future.

The website states all donations will be held by the CSCAA, “because the Wright State Advancement office will not return any gifts should this effort fall short of its goal.”

If the goal is reached, the CSCAA will transfer $76,500 to WSU. The remaining $8,500 “contingency”, the website states, will be available to the university once an independent external foundation is established to support the program.

If the goal is not reached, all donors will receive a refund.

The website can be viewed here.

