Office of Disability Services offering resource for faculty

Kristin Baughman, Editor-in-Chief
June 17, 2017
Earlier this month the Office of Disability Services (ODS) launched its first addition of a resource guide for faculty, containing basic information for working with faculty and staff.

“The purpose of this page is to acquaint faculty members with ODS procedures and best practices for the accommodation and inclusion of Wright State students with disabilities,” the website states. “The most crucial take-away of this training is to help faculty and staff understand their roles and responsibilities for facilitating accommodation(s) and access. It is also our hope to share some information about The Office of Disability Services (ODS) and the partnerships we hope to foster between faculty and ODS.”

The guide includes sections such as “Introduction to Accommodations”, “Why Do Students Establish Accommodations?”, “What Are My Responsibilities as an Instructor?” and “How Will I be Notified of a Student’s Request for Accommodation?”

The entire Faculty Guide can be viewed here.

