Wright State University

The Guardian

Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

Kristin Baughman, Editor-in-Chief
June 16, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wright State Physicians Dermatology will be offering a summer skin seminar on Tuesday, June 20.

The seminar will be held at the Wright State Physicians Health Center from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m in the second-floor classroom.

Dermatologists Julian J. Trevino, M.D. and Elizabeth A.L. Muennich, M.D., Ph.D., will be discussing how to keep skin healthy during the summer.

Other topics being discussed include: the prevention and early detection of skin cancers, how to select and use sunscreen and how toxins and skin filler agents can improve the appearance of skin.

This session is free and open to the public. Attendees 18 and above can enter a raffle for a free Botox treatment.

Wright State Physicians Health Center is located at 725 University Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio.

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    Top Stories

    Places open during the summer you may not know about

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    Arts & Entertainment

    “Girlboss” review

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    News

    Board of Trustees approve budget, effective July 1

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    Crime

    Thefts reported in campus offices, suspect identified

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    News

    How does WSU plan to enforce the tobacco-free policy?

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    Top Stories

    Student Spotlight: Christine Long

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    News

    Uber adds new feature to app for Dayton and Cincinnati

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    News

    Wright State offer employee assistance services for impacted employees

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    News

    Wright State expected to enter fiscal watch

  • Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

    Arts & Entertainment

    “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie review

Menu
Wright State University
Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar