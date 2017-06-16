Wright State Physicians Dermatology to offer summer skin seminar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State Physicians Dermatology will be offering a summer skin seminar on Tuesday, June 20.

The seminar will be held at the Wright State Physicians Health Center from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m in the second-floor classroom.

Dermatologists Julian J. Trevino, M.D. and Elizabeth A.L. Muennich, M.D., Ph.D., will be discussing how to keep skin healthy during the summer.

Other topics being discussed include: the prevention and early detection of skin cancers, how to select and use sunscreen and how toxins and skin filler agents can improve the appearance of skin.

This session is free and open to the public. Attendees 18 and above can enter a raffle for a free Botox treatment.

Wright State Physicians Health Center is located at 725 University Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio.