Board of Trustees approve budget, effective July 1

The Board of Trustees approved the fiscal year 2018 budget 7-to-1 on June 8, 2017.

Effective July 1, the budget will eliminate 57 staff positions and 119 vacant positions.

Of these 119 vacant positions, they are either currently vacant or will be vacant by the end of June. Thirteen currently full-time positions will have their hours reduced.

The $284 million budget reduces the university’s expenses by $30.8 million, while also adding $6 million to reserves. It is projected WSU will finish FY 2018 with $33 million in reserves due to the budget reductions.

This budget is based on the assumption enrollment will decrease by five percent in the fall semester.

WSU will be saving $8 million from operational changes in all departments.

Eliminations to the university include Parent’s Weekend, Madrigal Dinner, the Presidential Lecture Series and college alumni dinners. Other reductions include repairs and maintenance, student employment, library journal subscriptions, advertising, marketing and administrative support, travel, professional services, overtime, some scholarships and fellowships, stipends and IT.

While the budget originally called for the elimination of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, comments from team members and their supports swayed the trustees, and voted for interim President Dr. Curtis McCray to work with the athletic director to possibly save the teams.

According to Doug Fecher, Chair of the Board, this budget will lead the formation of a strategic plan in the future.