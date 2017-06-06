How does WSU plan to enforce the tobacco-free policy?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

July 1 is quickly approaching, where Wright State University will officially be a tobacco-free campus, and there are questions as to how this policy will be enforced.

This policy has been in development for the past five years, according to Doug Newton, the Wellness Program Director.

“I understand from people on the committee and/or associated with the policy formation process that enforcement was a major issue of consideration, and also that most did not want to have a “tobacco police” enforcing the policy nor thought that kind of enforcement would even be feasible,” Newton said.

According to Newton, this will be taking a community approach, which is common practice among universities who have enacted similar policies.

“There will be an emphasis on respectfully informing people on the policy and shifting an environmental/cultural norm around tobacco use on campus,” Newton said. “We are all asked to share the responsibility of knowing the policy and helping enforce it in the ways outlined under the Compliance section in the policy. It will take time to shift the norm.”

The Compliance section of the policy states, “all members of the campus community share the responsibility for observing and enforcing the policy; and the success of the policy depends upon the thoughtful consideration of tobacco users and non-users.”

The existing complaint process includes procedures such as: concerns involving tobacco use should be addressed respectfully in the moment, continued concerns should be reviewed by the appropriate unit head for review and action. For employees, issues should be referred to to the employing unit head or supervisor. Students should report all issues to the office of Community Standards and Student Conduct. Visitors should refer issues to the head of the hosting unit.

“Using tobacco in personal vehicles that are parked or are being driven on university grounds is prohibited under the policy,” Newton said. “Students and employees do not have to be non-tobacco users to attend or work at WSU, but basically the new policy prohibits using any form of tobacco on university grounds or in buildings.”

The campus will continue to hold free tobacco cessation classes. More classes will be held in the fall.

Each class is a total of five sessions, meeting once a week. Free Nicotine Replacement Therapy will be provided.