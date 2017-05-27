Uber adds new feature to app for Dayton and Cincinnati

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A new feature has been released on the Uber app to help riders combine their commute with public transit. To make this happen, Uber has integrated with the Transit app on Android in nearly 50 states, including Dayton and Cincinnati.

This process works by showing the rider upcoming departure times for public transportation that is a block away from their destination. Uber will refresh the times regularly to give riders the latest information.

This new update is not available on the iPhone.

Uber hopes to reduce traffic and parking through the use of public transit and carpooling, according to a statement issued by the company.