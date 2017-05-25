Wright State offer employee assistance services for impacted employees

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wright State University Human Resources is currently offering a variety of resources for those affected by the budget remediation process.

“Our goal is to assist our transitioning employees find rewarding careers and to support our remaining employees with the tools and development necessary to continue to excel in their roles,” Shari Mickey-Boggs, Associate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said in an e-mail.

Services offered to affected employees include weekly notifications from IMPACT Solutions Faculty and Staff Assistance Program opportunities. IMPACT offers wellness resources, counseling, face-to-face professional development opportunities and interactive e-learning on a variety of personal and workplace developmental topics.

In addition, Human Resources will host an Impact Solutions introductory sessions in June and July, as well as providing career transition counseling. This also includes job searching strategies, resume assistance and interview preparation.

To help manage stress, Employee Wellness Services is currently offering meditation, Tai Chi and self-regulation and relaxation techniques.

“Human Resources is ready to offer flexible coaching for our displaced employees. Our goal is to provide departing employees guidance and support that aligns with their career paths and interests,” Mickey-Boggs said.

Other transitional resources include: contacts for insurance, retirement and unemployment benefits, support from IMPACT Solutions up to 90 days post-employment, a webpage listing job openings from partners and supporters in the community, documentation for eligibility of two years of tuition remission benefit for both employees and their dependents and a Career Expo for displaced employees.

The Career Expo will be held on June 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2455 Presidential Drive.

According to HR, impacted employees will be able to utilize work time for interviews and job seeking.

Affected employees will be notified beginning the week of June 12.