Ohio highly ranked on list of the most gambling-addicted states

Kristin Baughman, Editor-in-Chief
May 19, 2017
WalletHub, a personal-finance website, compared all 50 states in two categories: “Gambling-Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem & Treatment.”

Overall, Ohio ranked 10th. Ohio ranked 15th for gambling-friendliness and 11th for gambling problem and treatment. According to the Dayton Business Journal, the reports states that Ohio has the fourth highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders.

According to a study conducted by the National Council on Problem Gambling, compulsive gambling amounts to nearly $6 billion each year. A male gambling addict accumulates an average debt of between $55,000 and $90,000. A woman gambling addict accumulates an average of $15,000, according to the study.

The study also shows Alabama being the least addicted state, and Nevada being the most addicted state.

Ohio highly ranked on list of the most gambling-addicted states