International students can now transfer by demonstrating english proficiency
May 12, 2017
International students transferring to Wright State University from another U.S. university or college now have the ability to demonstrate their English proficiency by using past course work.
According to the university, this change was made by the Faculty Senate, who approved the amendment to the International Undergraduate Transfer Admission Policy on April 17.
To transfer, students must have 24 hours or more of coursework taught in English, with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 and above to demonstrate proficiency. Courses taken by the student must include at least one course in English composition with a C or higher.
Developmental courses in mathematics, writing and reading will not be accepted.
There are alternative ways for international students to provide evidence of English proficiency, such as:
- Graduation from a U.S. high school.
- Graduation from a U.S. university or college with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
- Successful completion of WSU’s LEAP Intensive English program.
- IELTS scores of 5.5 with no subscore below 5.0. Scores must be less than two years old.
- TOEFL scores of 61 or higher; 71 for the College of Engineering and Computer Science. Scores must be less than two years old.
- PTE scores of 51 or higher. Scores must be less than two years old.