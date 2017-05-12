International students can now transfer by demonstrating english proficiency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

International students transferring to Wright State University from another U.S. university or college now have the ability to demonstrate their English proficiency by using past course work.

According to the university, this change was made by the Faculty Senate, who approved the amendment to the International Undergraduate Transfer Admission Policy on April 17.

To transfer, students must have 24 hours or more of coursework taught in English, with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 and above to demonstrate proficiency. Courses taken by the student must include at least one course in English composition with a C or higher.

Developmental courses in mathematics, writing and reading will not be accepted.

There are alternative ways for international students to provide evidence of English proficiency, such as: