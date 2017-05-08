How does WSU plan to become a tobacco free campus?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Nov. 17, 2016, Wright State University announced the campus would become tobacco free.

This initiative will take place and start being enforced on July 1, 2017.

Questions are still looming as to how the policy will be enforced, and why this policy was enacted.

“To promote a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors to learn, work and develop,” Wellness Program Director, Doug Newton said.

Newton continued, “The policy reflects obligation of the University to provide for its community members an environment conductive to health and safety and the value the University places on putting research-based knowledge into practice.”

This policy is a big step for the Wright State campus and enforcing the policy will include everyone.

“Enforcement of the policy will require a concerted effort from the campus community. All members will share the responsibility for observing and enforcing the policy, with thoughtful consideration of both tobacco users and non-users,” Newton said.

“After respectfully addressing the tobacco use in the moment whenever possible, continued concerns about tobacco use can go through formal channels. For faculty and staff, issues should be referred to the employing unit head. For students in a non-employment situation, issues should be referred to the Office of Community Standards and Student Conduct.”

Whether students like or dislike the policy there could be some possible benefits for everyone.

“I think it will positively affect the learning and working environment at Wright State University. It will help make the campus a healthier place to develop, learn and work. The policy will also help prepare students for American workplaces, which increasingly are tobacco-free,” Newton said.

“The policy doesn’t require that individuals quit using tobacco, they just won’t be able to use tobacco products on University owned and operated grounds. However, the policy may energize some to engage in the cessation programs and resources to take steps toward improving their health.”

Newton does believe that it will improve the Wright State community, but that it could take some time for the policy to become engrained in the culture and for compliance to reach the goal of 100 percent.

“Communication of the policy as well as a collective effort among the WSU community to understand and enforce the policy will help the community toward this goal. The policy presents an opportunity at Wright State for collaboration on an important healthful change,” Newton said.

Newton’s main area of concern is to provide tobacco cessation and resources for staff and faculty and support efforts regarding this for students.