Raj Soin College of Business names interim dean

May 4, 2017
Dr. Thomas Traynor, Associate Dean for Graduate Studies and Executive Education in the Raj Soin College of Business, was selected to become the interim dean, effective May 8.

Traynor will be replacing Dr. Joanne Li, who has accepted the position of Dean of the College of Business at Florida International University.

During his time at Wright State, Traynor has continued to develop the college’s five master’s degree programs.

Traynor joined the Wright State’s faculty in 1988, and has been a professor of economics since 2003. In addition, he was the Chair of the Department of Economics from 1998 to 2001 and from 2010 to 2016.

Traynor received his Ph.D. in economics from Purdue University.

