Wright State’s K9 unit to receive protective vests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wright State is working with the Ohio Law Enforcement K9 Association (OLEKA) to get protective, bullet proof vests for the its K9 officers.

Galli, eight-years old, will receive a loaner vest from OLEKA until she retires on May 24. According to Officer Holden, Galli is the university’s first explosive detection canine, and has served for approximately six years.

Upon retirement, Galli will become a part of Holden’s family permanently.

Jenkka, the other K9 officer on campus, will be receiving her vest in approximately four weeks.

“Jenkka’s vest is all paid for now through donations, but we are always looking for other means to help assist us in our programs through donations. Such as equipment, dog food, and vet bills. Anything helps,” Holden said.

The WSU Police Department has had a K9 unit for approximately 10 years, according to Holden. With Galli’s upcoming retirement, it is unsure if the university will find a replacement.

“The goal is to always continue with successful programs within our police department, but at this time there has not been anything mentioned as a guarantee, but I know it’s a program we would like to have again,” Holden said.

The K9 unit plays an active role on campus.

“Galli is utilized often on campus for Nutter Center events such as concerts, games, graduations, etc.,” Holden said. “In addition, Galli is often used off-campus for local school bomb threats, football games, NCAA basketball, and has served with the FBI and Secret Service for the past two presidential election cycles.”

A K9 unit plays an important role at the university, due to their ability to do things humans cannot. “The police dog is so unique and the skill sets they bring to our university help us in providing the safest campus possible,” Holden said.

“Galli and I have made a wonderful team and this experience has been something I’ll never forget. I am looking forward to serving the Raider community in other capacities as she transitions into retirement,” Holden said.