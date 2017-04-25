Wright State University.

Wright State holds graduation ceremony for over 2,000 students

Blake Sutherland, Sports Writer
April 25, 2017
Over 2,100 graduates will be awarded with bachelor amnd masters degrees as well as associate and post master certificates at the 2017 Spring Commencement at Wright State’s Nutter Center on Saturday, April 29.

 The Saturday morning ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will include the graduates from 23 different states, international students from 19 countries and a commencement speech from Ohio Representative and 2012 Wright State graduate Cliff Rosenberger.

 “I’m looking forward to coming back to Wright State University and recognizing the class of 2017 for their tremendous accomplishment. Graduation is obviously an exciting occasion for the students and their families, so it is a thrill for me to be able to spend part of the day with them,” Rosenberger told Wright State’s Newsroom.

 Graduates will range from the seven colleges at Wright State including 55 graduates from WSU’s Lake Campus.

Tickets are not required to attend the graduation and there are multiple ways to watch the ceremony including streaming it online at wright.edu/streaming.

