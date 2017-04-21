Wright State University.

WSU Starbucks worker dies of heart attack

Leah Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
April 21, 2017
On Wednesday, April 19, shortly before 7 p.m., a contract worker for Wright State’s food services collapsed in the Dunbar Library Starbucks. According to Seth Bauguess, the university’s director of communications, the man presumably died of a heart attack.

The library remains open, while Starbucks will be closed for the remainder of the week.

WSU Starbucks worker dies of heart attack