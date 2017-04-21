Unicorn Frappuccino is magical and a total headache to make

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you believe in unicorns and you love Starbucks, then you are in for a sweet treat.

On Wed. April 19, Starbucks released the new Unicorn Frappuccino, which will only be available until April 23.

This new drink is taking the world by storm.

As far as flavor goes though, it has a creme frappuccino base with mango syrup, “sour blue drizzle,” topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with pink and blue “unicorn dust.” It has a whopping 76 grams of sugar, but when it’s your unicorn-dreams-come-true, does it really matter?

One of the most magical things about this drink, though, is that it’s color and flavor changing. It’s purple color turns pink and the flavor starts out sweet and turns sour in the end, the opposite of sour patch kids.

Even though customers may love the drink, not all baristas are happy about it. Many baristas are speaking up saying that they have never made so many frappuccinos in their life.

One barista in particular is going viral on twitter, and his name is Braden Burson.

“My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed in my entire life,” said Burson to usatoday.com.

Whatever you opinion is, your social media is sure to be filled with people posting pictures of the fantasy filled drink on Instagram and Twitter.