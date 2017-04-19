Vice president of research to resign

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Robert Fyffe, vice president of research and dean of the graduate school, is resigning effective Sept. 30.

According to Dayton Daily News, an e-mail was to sent to notify campus leaders by provost Thomas Sudkamp.

The e-mail stated Fyffe will return to his faculty position in the department of neuroscience, physiology and cell biology.

This resignation comes after the audit called for increased transparency within the research wing of the university, in addition to facing scrutiny about the handling of funding.