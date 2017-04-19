Wright State University.

The Guardian

Vice president of research to resign

Kristin Baughman, News Editor
April 19, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Robert Fyffe, vice president of research and dean of the graduate school, is resigning effective Sept. 30.

According to Dayton Daily News, an e-mail was to sent to notify  campus leaders by provost Thomas Sudkamp.

The e-mail stated Fyffe will return to his faculty position in the department of neuroscience, physiology and cell biology.

This resignation comes after the audit called for increased transparency within the research wing of the university, in addition to facing scrutiny about the handling of funding.

 

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Vice president of research to resign

    News

    US drops the “mother of all bombs” on cave complex in Afghanistan

  • Vice president of research to resign

    News

    Top WSU administration looks for new positions

  • Vice president of research to resign

    Blog

    Here’s why you need to get an internship before you graduate

  • Vice president of research to resign

    News

    Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

  • Vice president of research to resign

    Arts & Entertainment

    Eight apps all college students should be using

  • Vice president of research to resign

    Arts & Entertainment

    Here’s the best way to get involved on campus

  • Vice president of research to resign

    News

    Bana takes Twitter by storm with personal account of living in war zone

  • Vice president of research to resign

    Top Stories

    Student Spotlight: Juggling motherhood and student life

  • Vice president of research to resign

    Top Stories

    Wright State International Festival debuts at the Nutter Center

  • Vice president of research to resign

    News

    Linda Caron named dean of COLA

Menu
Wright State University.
Vice president of research to resign