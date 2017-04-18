Top WSU administration looks for new positions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State University Provost Thomas Sudkamp and associate provost Steven Berberich have both applied to positions at Arkansas State University.

Sudkamp applied for the position of chancellor of the university located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The university’s previous chancellor resigned after he became the subject of interest in an internal audit at the University of Arkansas.

Sudkamp was appointed to serve as a provost for WSU in August of 2015.

Berberich was named a finalist for a job in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is currently visiting the out of state campus, according to Dayton Daily News.

Berberich was appointed in November 2013 and continued his work in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology while serving as associate provost.

The announcement of Sudkamp and Berberich applying to another university came after the audit of WSU was released a week ago.