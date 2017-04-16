Wright State University.

Bana takes Twitter by storm with personal account of living in war zone

Angel Lane, Features Writer
April 16, 2017
In a message that took the Twitter world by storm, seven-year-old Bana Alabed showed exactly what it feels like to be a child living in a war zone.

The tweet from December of 2016 read, “My name is Bana, I’m 7 years old. I am talking to the world now live from East #Aleppo. This is my last moment to either live or die. – Bana”

Those who fell in love with Bana’s words and stories on Twitter will be excited to know that Bana announced she is currently writing a memoir called, “Dear World”. She announced via Twitter, “I am happy to announce my book will be published by Simon & schuster. The world must end all the wars now in every part of the world.”

The book will share stories of her life in a war torn Syria. How her home was destroyed and many of her friends died and her transition of escaping to Turkey from Eastern Aleppo for a new life as a refugee.

Bana’s mother Fatemah Alabed said to CNN, “”By telling her story, I hope people will understand kids are the ones most affected by wars.”

Young Bana and her mother Fatemah share messages often of their hatred of war on their Twitter accounts, with a combined almost 400,000 followers and supporters. Bana shares photos of deceased Syrian children, tells stories of her own life fearing bombs, and sends hope to those still trapped.

According to her mother, she was never able to attend school, nor does she know many people outside of her family.

Another tweet from the account managed by Bana’s mother Fatemah said, “The only day God will be happy is when we end all the wars in this world. No more wars. PEACE”

There is currently no release date set for the book.

