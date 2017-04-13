Wright State University.

Linda Caron named dean of COLA

Leah Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
April 13, 2017
Linda Caron, the current associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts (COLA), has been named the new dean starting May 1.

The current dean, Kristin Sobolik, will leave Wright State for the position of provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Missouri-St. Louis on June 1.

Caron began work at Wright state in 1988, and has taught and served in several capacities since. Caron founded the ArtsGala in 2000, and has served as associate dean since 2009. She filled the dean position temporarily in 2012, and from 2004 to 2007 she served the role of special projects director for Ohio’s Third Congressional District.

Linda Caron named dean of COLA