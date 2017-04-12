Passenger injured and dragged off United Airlines plane

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Videos released by passengers show security boarding a plane and remove a passenger because the plane was overbooked.

Officials asked for volunteers to accommodate United Airline employees. The result of no one volunteering left security sporadically deciding to remove the unidentified man.

The viral video shows a struggle between police and the passenger, then suddenly the passenger is drug down the aisle unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth.

He was the only passenger removed from the plane, who was later permitted to board again.

Oscar Munoz, United Airlines CEO, gave a brief apology for having to re-accommodate passengers, according to a CNN post. However, it is reported no one has apologized to the man who was filmed dragged down the aisle.

Munoz tweeted, “this is an upsetting to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct on our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to the passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Munoz was named United States Communicator of the Year by magazine PRWeek just last month.

Twitter users were quick to start the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos with the users suggested slogans for the airlines next promotion. Users tweeted comments such as; “I heard of ‘flight or fight’ but this is ridiculous,” “Putting the Hospital in Hospitality” and also “We’ll tell you when to get off.”

This news comes after the airline was reported kicking two girls off a flight for wearing leggings last month.

