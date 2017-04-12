23andMe able to sell genetic tests for 10 diseases

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The U.S Food and Drug Administration agreed to allow 23andMe, a genetic testing company, to market tests directly to consumers who may be predisposed to 10 diseases, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Celiac disease.

According to the FDA, tests are are intended to provide genetic information, but are not able to determine a person’s overall risk of developing a condition or disease.

“In addition to the presence of certain genetic variants, there are many factors that contribute to the development of a health condition, including environmental and lifestyle factors,” the FDA said in a statement.