23andMe able to sell genetic tests for 10 diseases

Kristin Baughman, News Editor
April 12, 2017
The U.S Food and Drug Administration agreed to allow 23andMe, a genetic testing company, to market tests directly to consumers who may be predisposed to 10 diseases, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Celiac disease.

According to the FDA, tests are are intended to provide genetic information, but are not able to determine a person’s overall risk of developing a condition or disease.

“In addition to the presence of certain genetic variants, there are many factors that contribute to the development of a health condition, including environmental and lifestyle factors,” the FDA said in a statement.

