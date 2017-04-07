McCray outlines areas expected to see budget reductions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Interim president of Wright State Curtis McCray recently released a list of areas within the university that are expected to see reductions in budgets. The areas listed are non-personnel expenditures, such as travel, catering, minor construction projects and office products. To see the full list from McCray, continue reading below.

“The measures we must take will be difficult and will require great effort, patience, and cooperation from our faculty, staff, and administration,” McCray wrote in an e-mail to the campus. “Facing change is never easy, especially in times of hardship. Together, we will adapt and come out stronger on the other side. With careful stewardship, many provisions will be temporary and eventually restored as they align with a strategic and sustainable budget approach…Outlined below is a list of expenditure categories where we expect to see significant reductions. Specific criteria and considerations are also noted.”

1. All overnight travel must stop immediately unless funded by a third party, required by university policy, or subject to a collective bargaining agreement. If registrations or reservations have already occurred, they should be canceled and all efforts made to recoup any funds already expended. Local travel must be kept to an absolute minimum.

2. No minor construction projects will be performed unless they have a life/safety component. Facilities Management and Services will give the final determination.

3. Catering that is not funded by external parties is to end immediately.

4. Reimbursements for local business meals will be discontinued. It is recognized that a few sanctioned activities, such as candidate interviews or recruiting activities, may be necessary. These should be kept to an absolute minimum.

5. No personal memberships or dues will be paid or reimbursed.

6. Supply purchases should be significantly reduced. Only those supplies absolutely necessary should be purchased.

7. Do not replace items such as desktop and laptop computers or tablets until and unless nonfunctional. If in doubt, contact CaTS for an assessment of the device.

8. No consulting agreements should be executed without a direct demonstrable revenue impact.

9. No purchases or replacements of furniture should be made.

10. All university contracts must be used when acquiring goods or services, where such contracts exist. Most are in the WrightBuy punchouts. For those that are not, Procurement will change the vendor if necessary. Please contact Lindsay Ramge at 775-2412 if you have questions.

11. All cellphone allowances will be discontinued.