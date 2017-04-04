Wright State University.

Bill O’Reilly receives contract renewal despite sexual harassment allegations

Sarah Cavender, News Writer
April 4, 2017
Over the course of Bill O’Reilly’s career with Fox News, there have been numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women. The news network has renewed their contract with O’Reilly, according to a CNN report “the mood is one of fear and disappointment.”

The network and O’Reilly have paid over $13 million dollars in settlements with those that have accused him of sexual harassment and other types of verbal abuse.

Fox News has an anonymous hotline employees can use, however, there has been reported fear to call it due to the belief the company is monitoring their phones.

An investigation by The New York Times found a total of five women who received payouts in exchange for not pursuing  litigation against O’Reilly.

An article about O’Reilly from The New York Times found he would create bonds with some women by offering advice and promising to aid in their professional careers. The Times stated, “He would then pursue sexual relationships with them, causing some to fear that if they rebuffed him, their careers would stall.”

On April 3, the network’s head of human resources sent an email to staff stating that any employee who had concerns with behavior in the workplace should raise their concerns.

A federal investigation is underway, but an attorney for one of the women who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment also called for an independent investigation on the network.

 

