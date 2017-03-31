The first Muslim Women’s Day celebrated on March 27

This day is to honor Muslim women and the challenges they face daily, and was celebrated March 27. The founder of this day, Amani, tweeted the purpose of the day saying “it is to celebrate and centre for Muslim women, as they are rarely given the space to be heard above all the noise.”

There was huge online support because the online campaign was launched by MuslimGirl, a website that was designed by Muslim women for Muslim women. This website centers itself with sharing the voices and experiences of Muslim women everywhere.

“MuslimGirl encouraged people to participate and be a part of #muslimwomensday by amplifying voices of Muslim women online, sharing articles about their experiences, or posting messages of solidarity,” said writers at BBC Trending.

The day was hugely successful with many people weighing in on how much they appreciated the solidarity and care that was shown. Even an advisor for the UN Foundation’s Girl Up campaign also said, “I hope I can be more than my religion, that I can be accepted within the society I live… I see my religion as a flower that has been picked and stepped on by those who wish to contort beauty.”

States through the United States were even stepping on board and making sure we were all connecting on this day no matter what religion. The state of Florida proclaimed March 27 as Muslim’s Women’s Day throughout the state, which brought light on to the “economic, cultural and social contributions of Muslim women.” Even Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wished everyone around the world a Happy Muslim Women’s Day. This just goes to show the step we are making in the world to unite no matter who we are or where we come from.