Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A professor at Drexel University in Pennsylvania is receiving backlash after making a controversial tweet about a soldier.

While on a plane, professor George Cicariello witnessed a passenger giving up their first class seat to a soldier. Cicariello immediately took to Twitter and said, “Some guy gave up his first class seat for a soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul.”

In a Facebook post he attempted to back himself up by saying the action was, “smug and self-congratulatory.”

Twitter users flocked to post their input. User @ashleywarrior said, “Typical coward not brave enough 2 put on a combat uniform #SupportOurTroops.”

Many angry users are saying Cicariello should be fired and Drexel University should be banned.

User @Marineslanding said, “We vomit on Drexel for employing treasonous George Ciccariello. This fascist communist must be fired. We will spread his name.”

Last year, Cicariello had another tweet go viral on Christmas Eve when he stated, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.”

In another tweet from last December, Cicariello said “Sorry, I’m not ‘alt-left,’ just an actual communist.”

In a quote to CNN, Drexel University officials stated that Cicariello’s comments were, “utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing and do not in any way reflect the values of the university.”

Although his account is now private, in his Twitter bio he states, “My views, not those of @DrexelUniv.”