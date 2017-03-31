Wright State University.

The Guardian

Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

Angel Lane, Features Writer
March 31, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A professor at Drexel University in Pennsylvania is receiving backlash after making a controversial tweet about a soldier.

While on a plane, professor George Cicariello witnessed a passenger giving up their first class seat to a soldier. Cicariello immediately took to Twitter and said, “Some guy gave up his first class seat for a soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul.”

In a Facebook post he attempted to back himself up by saying the action was, “smug and self-congratulatory.”

Twitter users flocked to post their input. User @ashleywarrior said, “Typical coward not brave enough 2 put on a combat uniform #SupportOurTroops.”

Many angry users are saying Cicariello should be fired and Drexel University should be banned.

User @Marineslanding said, “We vomit on Drexel for employing treasonous George Ciccariello. This fascist communist must be fired. We will spread his name.”

Last year, Cicariello had another tweet go viral on Christmas Eve when he stated, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.”

In another tweet from last December, Cicariello said “Sorry, I’m not ‘alt-left,’ just an actual communist.”

In a quote to CNN, Drexel University officials stated that Cicariello’s comments were, “utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing and do not in any way reflect the values of the university.”

Although his account is now private, in his Twitter bio he states, “My views, not those of @DrexelUniv.”

 

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    The first Muslim Women’s Day celebrated on March 27

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    Rusty patched bumblebee becomes an endangered species

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    Wright Venture’s “Spectre Devices” wins $5000 startup funding

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    Faculty join students to fight university cuts

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six ways to show school spirit, even if you’re more apathetic than athletic

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    Arts & Entertainment

    Seven ways to meet new people once you graduate

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    Business

    WSU shortens layoff notice in wake of budget remediation

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    News

    AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

  • Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

    Arts & Entertainment

    Five Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Dorm Room

Menu
Wright State University.
Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet