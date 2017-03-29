Wright Venture’s “Spectre Devices” wins $5000 startup funding

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Spectre Devices won this year’s Wright Venture, a shark-tank type competition for Wright State students with business and product ideas to compete for startup funds for their business.

The three finalists of Wright Venture presented their final business pitch to a board of judges on March 28. The three student finalists that presented were Forrest Whitaker, Robert Smith, Kenneth Adams, and Gabriel Tamborski.

Tamborski, the entrepreneur behind Spectre Devices won a $5000 dollar line of credit to get his 3D printing business off the ground. A 3D printer called Midnight Maker would be the low cost and consumer friendly product created by Tamborski’s business.

“Most 3D printers come as kits that are hard to use, expensive and can even be dangerous. Midnight Maker is different. It’s easy to assemble, fix and use, and it’s also very safe so even kids could use it,” Tamborski says. “It is good for DIY and crafts and it compares to printer four or five times the cost.”

One panel-member asked what exactly consumers could make with the Midnight Maker.

“People don’t realize the full potential of 3D printers—(consumers) could make things such as household items like candleholders, picture frames and phone cases,” Tamborski explained.

Spectre Devices will launch online on June 2 with Midnight Makers selling for around 15 dollars. Customers will receive a code with their product when purchased to upload online for access to printing services. Tamborski’s current goal is to have one and a half million in sales by the end of the third year.

One of the finalist businesses, Draft Wars by Smith and Adams, won both the fan favorite award, and also the “Leader of the Pack” award by getting the most views on social media.

Wright Venture was created by the James Family Student Entrepreneurship Program in partnership with the Wright State University Foundation and the Raj Soin College of Business with the goal to create real-life experiences in networking, product design, financial management, business planning and marketing skills.

