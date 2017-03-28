WSU shortens layoff notice in wake of budget remediation

Wright State University.

The university has shortened the notice required to give to unclassified employees who are laid off during the budget remediation process.

Effective April 3, the change in university policy requires the university to give one week notice to each unclassified employee for each year of service. The minimum is four weeks and the maximum is 24 weeks.

This pending policy is different from the standing policy, which states WSU unclassified staff members must receive notice prior to be laid off, ranging from two months up to three years. Those who have been employed for the university for more than 15 years can receive up to a year.

An email was sent to the staff announcing the policy change, stated the previous policy was twice as long as other public universities in Ohio.

“The revised policy continues to provide a period of transition for employees whose positions are eliminated through no fault of the employee, but also amends a financially imprudent approach.”

Wright State currently has around 1,000 unclassified employees.

“The policy has been revised to better align with both industry best practices and current financial conditions,” said WSU spokesman Seth Bauguess in an email in response to Dayton Daily News.

“The policy needed revision because it was well outside industry best practices and out of alignment with the same policies at other Ohio public universities.”

