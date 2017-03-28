Faculty join students to fight university cuts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Education First Coalition is holding a march on campus April 7 at 8:30 a.m. The group plans to meet at the quad on campus. The coalition asks attendees to wear green and gold to show support of the school.

The “March for Education” is working toward more transparency and financial responsibility from leadership at Wright State, according to the organization.

Nick Anderson and Max Carone, students at the university, started the conversation between student groups and faculty.

Anderson stated, “Max and I were hanging out one day, and we said this is nonsense we got to do something about this. We found some other groups who were also talking the same way and we went over and we went over and said let’s start a coalition.”

The AAUP and Dr. Noeleen McIlvenna at the university are working closely with the student organization.

The coalition formed and started a petition three weeks ago. Carone stated, “so far we are over 1600 signature, unique signatures too. We’ve already crosschecked any duplicates.”

Education First Coalition is a diverse group of students and faculty, with members from all colleges and departments, in addition to retired faculty.

There will be a Board of Trustees meeting on April 7 where the board will be discussing an audit which has been kept hidden from the public. There will also be another round of academic and instructional cuts.

The coalition facebook page states demands such as, “place a moratorium on laying off faculty, release the audit on investments they’ve hidden, divestment from high risk, low return hedge funds.”

More information is available on their Facebook, @EFCWSU.