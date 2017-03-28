Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Earlier this year, the Raj Soin College of Business announced it will be submitting a new program for entrepreneurship in the major and minor level. The major is still in the process of being approved by the state.

Chair and professor, Kendall Goodrich stated, “I presented at the Leader to Leader conference at Wright State students last month, there seemed to be a tremendous interest.”

“The hiring freeze did not affect the creation of core courses needed for the minor.” Goodrich stated. “The good thing about this program is that almost all of the classes were already being offered, and all of the faculty are already in place for all of the courses.”

The courses focus on managing a new business with finance and commercializing. The minor will have three required courses and three entrepreneurship related elective courses.

The formal announcement will be announced closer to the fall semester.