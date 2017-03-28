Wright State University.

The Guardian

Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

Sarah Cavender, News Writer
March 28, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Earlier this year, the Raj Soin College of Business announced it will be submitting a new program for entrepreneurship in the major and minor level. The major is still in the process of being approved by the state.

Chair and professor, Kendall Goodrich stated, “I presented at the Leader to Leader conference at Wright State students last month, there seemed to be a tremendous interest.”

“The hiring freeze did not affect the creation of core courses needed for the minor.” Goodrich stated. “The good thing about this program is that almost all of the classes were already being offered, and all of the faculty are already in place for all of the courses.”

The courses focus on managing a new business with finance and commercializing. The minor will have three required courses and three entrepreneurship related elective courses.

The formal announcement will be announced closer to the fall semester.

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    News

    Rusty patched bumblebee becomes an endangered species

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    News

    Wright Venture’s “Spectre Devices” wins $5000 startup funding

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    News

    Faculty join students to fight university cuts

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six ways to show school spirit, even if you’re more apathetic than athletic

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    Arts & Entertainment

    Seven ways to meet new people once you graduate

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    Business

    WSU shortens layoff notice in wake of budget remediation

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    News

    AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    Arts & Entertainment

    Five Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Dorm Room

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    News

    Student Government Association election results

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

    Arts & Entertainment

    Here’s What Students Have Been Saying On Twitter This Week

Menu
Wright State University.
Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017