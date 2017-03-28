Wright State University.

The Guardian

AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

Kristin Baughman, News Editor
March 28, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

In response to upcoming budget cuts, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has created a petition to preserve faculty positions at the Wright State.

“Preserving Wright State’s core academic mission means preserving faculty positions,” the petition states. “Eliminating faculty positions means reducing the courses available to our students and increasing the class sizes of those sections that are available–beyond even what is already occurring.”

Currently, the petition has over 400 signatures, close to its goal of 500.

According to Martin Kich, President of AAUP-WSU, the petition could potentially be the beginning of more action from the AAUP-WSU, in name of preserving the core mission of the university.

“The changes that have occurred since the conclusion of the presidential search have made an already fluid situation even more uncertain,” Kich said. “So we will have to see what budget cuts are announced by Dr. McCray, the Interim President, and then try to respond appropriately in order to preserve the core instructional mission of the university as much as it is possible for us to do so.”

Recent ratings state WSU spends too much on administration, given the name “administration bloat,” according to Kich.

“This means that there are too many administrators, who by the way are generally very well paid, as well as too many administrative support staff,” Kich said.

The AAUP-WSU attributes part of the deficit to spending done outsides of the university’s core mission.

“The deficits have been caused by massive spending on multiple initiatives outside of the core instructional mission of the university, with no revenue gains to be shown for almost any of that spending,” Kich said. “So those are the areas in which the spending ought to be cut and can be cut without affecting the availability of courses to students and their progress toward completion of their degrees.”

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    News

    Rusty patched bumblebee becomes an endangered species

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    News

    Wright Venture’s “Spectre Devices” wins $5000 startup funding

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    News

    Faculty join students to fight university cuts

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six ways to show school spirit, even if you’re more apathetic than athletic

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    Arts & Entertainment

    Seven ways to meet new people once you graduate

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    Business

    WSU shortens layoff notice in wake of budget remediation

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    News

    Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    Arts & Entertainment

    Five Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Dorm Room

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    News

    Student Government Association election results

  • AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

    Arts & Entertainment

    Here’s What Students Have Been Saying On Twitter This Week

Menu
Wright State University.
AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts