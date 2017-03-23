Wright State University.

The Guardian

Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

Leah Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
March 23, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Curtis McCray is the current Wright State interim president, and was hired by the university to aid in the looming budget cuts that will take place in April, after David Hopkins stepped down suddenly from the post on March 17, 2017.

McCray will work for four moths at WSU, and according to his contract, his main goal is to stabilize the university’s financials. He will step down from the post when Cheryl Schrader assumes the position in July.

During the four months, or 106 days, that MCray will work at WSU, he will earn $119,892, which equals out to $1,131 a day—according to his contract.

The contract states that McCray will work to reduce the deficit while maintaining the university’s “core athletic programs at a NCAA Division I station.” The contract also states that McCray will work to find the “redundant positions or personnel within the university,” and eliminate them. The contract does not define what “core programs” are, however.

The budget cuts are expected  in early April.

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    Arts & Entertainment

    Here’s What Students Have Been Saying On Twitter This Week

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    News

    Interim-president releases statement regarding current budget crisis

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    Top Stories

    Friendship Food Pantry hosts “Adulting on a Dime”

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    News

    Apple unveils partnership with Red campaign to fight AIDS

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    News

    Pres. Hopkins to step down ahead of scheduled retirement

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    Top Stories

    ORC Spring Break Trips to Florida and the Grand Canyon

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    Arts & Entertainment

    Eight albums being released this spring by big artists

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    Arts & Entertainment

    See Dolly Parton’s hit musical, “9 to 5,” performed by WSU students

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    News

    WSU salary database for 2017 released

  • Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

    News

    WSU student credits rushing Trump on stage lowered black violence

Menu
Wright State University.
Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed