Salary and contract details of interim president McCray revealed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Curtis McCray is the current Wright State interim president, and was hired by the university to aid in the looming budget cuts that will take place in April, after David Hopkins stepped down suddenly from the post on March 17, 2017.

McCray will work for four moths at WSU, and according to his contract, his main goal is to stabilize the university’s financials. He will step down from the post when Cheryl Schrader assumes the position in July.

During the four months, or 106 days, that MCray will work at WSU, he will earn $119,892, which equals out to $1,131 a day—according to his contract.

The contract states that McCray will work to reduce the deficit while maintaining the university’s “core athletic programs at a NCAA Division I station.” The contract also states that McCray will work to find the “redundant positions or personnel within the university,” and eliminate them. The contract does not define what “core programs” are, however.

The budget cuts are expected in early April.